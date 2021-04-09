Iowa health expert says it’s too early to celebrate the end of the pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A health expert with Mercy One says it’s too early to celebrate the end of the pandemic.

This comes as travel numbers across the country and Iowa increase.

Infectious disease expert Doctor Ravi Vemuri says Iowans shouldn’t celebrate until 70 percent of the population is vaccinated and community transmission is low.

The state has administered more than 1.7 million vaccine doses, but Vemuri says community transmission is high.

He says Iowans can travel or eat at restaurants, if they practice mitigation efforts.

“As long as you protect your mucus membranes, which is your eyes your nose and your mouth, and you wash your hands a lot you should be pretty safe.”

Dr. Vemuri says it’s best to eat outside if you can.

He also says people need to follow CDC guidelines even if they’re fully vaccinated.

