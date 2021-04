Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge to transfer to Xavier

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge announced where he’s transferring on Friday.

The redshirt sophomore announced on his Instagram page he’s heading to Xavier in Cincinnati.

Nunge’s father passed away in the last year, and he had a second knee surgery.

The move puts him closer to his home near Evansville, Indiana.

