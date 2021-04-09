Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing Iowa City teen found safe

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police say that Zane Ormsby has been found and is safe. The Iowa City Police Department said they thank everyone who helped.

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Zane Ormsby.

Authorities say he was last known to be in the 900 block of Willow Street in Iowa City on Friday at approximately 12:00 P.M. and is believed to be on foot.

He is described at 5′11″ tall, weighs 150 lbs, and was reported to be wearing dark jeans, a dark t-shirt, and a black hoodie sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Johnson County Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800 or to call 911.

