UPDATE: Missing Iowa City teen found safe
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police say that Zane Ormsby has been found and is safe. The Iowa City Police Department said they thank everyone who helped.
*****
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Zane Ormsby.
Authorities say he was last known to be in the 900 block of Willow Street in Iowa City on Friday at approximately 12:00 P.M. and is believed to be on foot.
He is described at 5′11″ tall, weighs 150 lbs, and was reported to be wearing dark jeans, a dark t-shirt, and a black hoodie sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Johnson County Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800 or to call 911.
