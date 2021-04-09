Advertisement

Hearing to decide fate of Dakota Access pipeline permit

FILE - In this May 9, 2015, file photo, workers unload pipes in Worthing, S.D., for the Dakota...
FILE - In this May 9, 2015, file photo, workers unload pipes in Worthing, S.D., for the Dakota Access oil pipeline.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal court hearing will determine whether the Dakota Access oil pipeline should be allowed to continue operating without a key permit while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wants the Corps to explain how it “expects to proceed” without a federal permit granting easement for the pipeline that began carrying oil from North Dakota to a shipping point in Illinois in 2017.

The hearing Friday in Washington, D.C., was originally scheduled for February. But it was postponed to allow officials from President Joe Biden’s administration more time to familiarize themselves with the case.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit by tornado
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
Jacey Meyer, 31, of Dyersville, faces child endangerment and neglect charges after police say...
Dyersville woman accused of stabbing stepdaughter with scissors
The view from KCRG-TV9's Pinpoint Doppler Radar on Wednesday, April 8, 2021, when a tornado...
Why was there no warning with Wednesday’s tornado
Storm damage in southwest Cedar Rapids on April 8, 2021. (Courtesy photo)
Tornado that hit Cedar Rapids rated EF-0

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Another expert says lack of oxygen, not drugs, killed George Floyd
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Pfizer asks FDA to expand COVID vaccine minimum age to 12
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz hires prominent New York lawyers amid federal probe
FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer...
No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge