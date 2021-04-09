Des Moines police sergeant resigns amid investigation into inappropriate comment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines Police Department says that one of its sergeants resigned amid an investigation into inappropriate comments made during a union meeting, according to a report by KCCI.

According to Des Moines police, Sgt. Greg Wessels resigned as the department began an internal investigation into his conduct.

According to reports from more than a dozen officers in attendance at the union meeting, Wessels made a comment that was “inappropriate and insensitive” in response to discussions of an officer allegedly leaking police information.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek confirmed to KCCI that Wessels resigned. Parizek also said the investigation into Wessels’ will not end because of his resignation.

Wessels has a history of disciplinary action with the Des Moines Police Department.

In 2018, a lawsuit accused Wessels of discrimination and use of excessive force following a confrontation at the DART facility in downtown Des Moines with Khy’La Williams, who was 17 at the time. Wessels’ actions resulted in a $75,000 lawsuit settlement.

That same year, the city of Des Moines paid an $800,000 settlement after a jury found Wessels and Des Moines police Officer Michael Fong used excessive force in 2013.

Fong serves as the Des Moines Police Department’s de-escalation instructor. Community activists have called for Fongs’ removal.

