Cloudy afternoon, rainy start to the weekend

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The afternoon continues to stay cloudy. A few showers may linger through the early afternoon, but those look isolated at best. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s.

Cloudy skies continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the low 40s. Rain moves in early tomorrow and will impact the majority of your Saturday. Rain looks to stay steady, so keep the rain gear handy. Temperatures will be much colder as well as highs only climb into the upper 40s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s. Next week, our pattern turns windy and cooler. Highs will range from the low to mid-50s with dry conditions.

