Clayton County adds phone line to assist with COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Clayton County now has a phone number to help people get their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The line goes directly to voicemail. Simply leave a name, phone number and date of birth.

Then the call center will reach out once a vaccine is available to that specific person.

The number is (563) 245 - 2064

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.