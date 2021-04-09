Clayton County adds phone line to assist with COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Clayton County now has a phone number to help people get their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The line goes directly to voicemail. Simply leave a name, phone number and date of birth.
Then the call center will reach out once a vaccine is available to that specific person.
The number is (563) 245 - 2064
