Cedar Rapids school district shares construction update for westside elementary schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District says construction on West Willow Elementary and Maple Grove Elementary is moving along.

The new schools are being built to replace the Coolidge and Jackson Elementary school buildings. The district announced the names of the new schools in February.

West Willow, located behind Coolidge Elementary, will open in August.

In a news release, district leaders said crews are currently adding brick and windows to the exterior and installing HVAC systems, painting walls and adding ceiling structures inside the classrooms. Additionally, lockers are being installed in common areas and doors and classroom flooring is expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Maple Grove will be built behind Jackson Elementary. The district said crews are currently excavating dirt to make room for the new building.

Maple Grove is expected to open for the 2022-23 school year.

Construction is beginning on Maple Grove Elementary. (Cedar Rapids Community School District)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.