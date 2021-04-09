Advertisement

Cedar Rapids school district shares construction update for westside elementary schools

Construction continues on West Willow Elementary school. It's expected to open in August.
Construction continues on West Willow Elementary school. It's expected to open in August.(Cedar Rapids Community School District)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District says construction on West Willow Elementary and Maple Grove Elementary is moving along.

The new schools are being built to replace the Coolidge and Jackson Elementary school buildings. The district announced the names of the new schools in February.

West Willow, located behind Coolidge Elementary, will open in August.

In a news release, district leaders said crews are currently adding brick and windows to the exterior and installing HVAC systems, painting walls and adding ceiling structures inside the classrooms. Additionally, lockers are being installed in common areas and doors and classroom flooring is expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Maple Grove will be built behind Jackson Elementary. The district said crews are currently excavating dirt to make room for the new building.

Maple Grove is expected to open for the 2022-23 school year.

Construction is beginning on Maple Grove Elementary.
Construction is beginning on Maple Grove Elementary.(Cedar Rapids Community School District)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit by tornado
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
Jacey Meyer, 31, of Dyersville, faces child endangerment and neglect charges after police say...
Dyersville woman accused of stabbing stepdaughter with scissors
The view from KCRG-TV9's Pinpoint Doppler Radar on Wednesday, April 8, 2021, when a tornado...
Why was there no warning with Wednesday’s tornado
Storm damage in southwest Cedar Rapids on April 8, 2021. (Courtesy photo)
Tornado that hit Cedar Rapids rated EF-0

Latest News

Generic prison bars graphic.
Union files OSHA complaint, claims Department of Corrections denied inspectors access to Coralville facility
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) grabs a rebound over Purdue center Zach Edey, left, during the...
Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge to transfer to Xavier
Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge announced he is transferring to transfer to Xavier in...
Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge to transfer to Xavier
Medical experts are keeping an eye on the Midwest and the northeast as they're reporting a...
Experts fear COVID-19 surge in the Midwest and Northeast
Two homes struck by gunfire in Cedar Rapids Friday morning, no one injured