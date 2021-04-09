Advertisement

Cedar Rapids hospitals to begin allowing visitors again

(file photo)
(file photo)(KCRG)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids hospitals will soon be lifting some visitor restrictions.

Starting on Monday, April 12th, both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center will allow hospitalized and ER patients to have up to two visitors at a time.

Visitors will have to follow screening procedures and cannot have any respiratory symptoms or known exposure to COVID-19. They must also wear a mask at all times during their visit.

BirthCare patients may have up to two visitors at a time: one support person and one visitor.

NICU patients may have one birth parent, plus one significant other. No visitors in the behavioral health units and no children visiting under the age of 16.

