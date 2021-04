CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie’s Gabby Cortez has some of the fastest times in the state, including in the 400 meter dash (56.87 seconds) and is a member of the 4x800 relay team, which also has the fastest time in the state. Cortez is hoping to show that speed in a couple of weeks at the Drake Relays in Des Moines.

