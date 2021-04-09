Advertisement

Activists protest against “Back the Blue” legislation at the Iowa statehouse

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Several activists gathered at the Iowa statehouse on Thursday to protest pro-police bills.

The legislation increases penalties for assaulting police, rioting and assembling unlawfully. It also makes blocking streets or highways a misdemeanor and requires those arrested for certain crimes to be held for at least 24 hours.

Republicans say the legislation aims to deter violence.

Others are calling the measures racist and dangerous.

“These bills aim to increase criminal penalties for peaceful protesters, such as stepping on a flowerbed right over there,” said protest organizer Angelina Ramirez. “Bills that make it illegal for protesters that were hit by cars to sue the person who hit them with their car.”

The Advocates for Social Justice of Cedar Rapids and other racial equity groups were part of the demonstration.

