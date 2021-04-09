18-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say they arrested an 18-year-old accused in an armed robbery on the city’s northwest side.

Muzuri Yenge faces first degree robbery and first degree burglary charges.

Police say he got into a man’s vehicle, took his wallet and pulled out a handgun before running away.

It all happened in the 1600 block of C Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. That’s where police say they found the victim.

Officers later found the suspect behind Christ Church Presbyterian in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue Northwest.

Police say he ran in front of the building and tried to hide behind an air conditioning unit.

Officers eventually arrested him.

