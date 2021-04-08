With eight games under his belt, Spencer Petras holds advantage of QB competition

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2020 Hawkeye season saw its fair share of criticism at the quarterback position held by Spencer Petras.

“Our fans love our football and they just want the best for our football,” Petras said when asked about the criticism from fans. “It is what it is.”

After a nine touchdown, five interception season, Petras has moved past worrying about what anyone outside the program has to say.

“No offense to the fans, I could care less about what they have to say about my performance,” Petras said.

As Petras struggled, head coachKirk Ferentz often went back to his lack of a spring season last year, making this spring even more important.

“Spencer is, with only one year of playing experiences, is pretty well advanced,” said quarterback coach Ken O’Keefe. “Maybe more advanced than any of the quarterbacks that we’ve had here before,”

After ranking 11th in the conference with a 57% complettion percentage, Petras is hoping to up his percentage to 65.

“For me it’s taking taking gifts, you know, more efficiently,” Petras said “If I have an easy completion, I might as well take it”

O’Keefe confirmed on Wednesday that it is an open competition this spring, but with eight games under his belt, Petras has the obvious advantage.

“Spencer’s plan, he knows there aren’t any days off and he needs to keep his foot on the gas in order to stay where he’s at,” O’Keefe said. “Every throw, every incompletion, interception, explosive play gets recorded and looked at every day. So the body of work is really just just beginning here in spring ball.”

