Unreleased Prince album coming out this summer

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - Never-before-heard music by Prince is being released five years after his death.

The Prince estate has announced the release of “Welcome 2 America.”

Prince wrote and recorded the album before a 2010 tour, but it was never made public.

The title track “Welcome 2 America” is already streaming on several platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The album is dropping July 30.

Prince died in April 2016 after accidentally overdosing on the opioid fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

