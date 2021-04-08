Advertisement

UnityPoint Health hosted community healing event in Anamosa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health hosted a community healing event in Anamosa Wednesday night, following the attack at the Anamosa State Penitentiary last month.

The discussion centered around the effects of trauma. Speakers also talked about ways to start the healing process.

The Abbe Center and Jones County Supervisors hosted the event at the Anamosa public library.

Speakers described the difference between primary and secondary trauma.

They said people who weren’t involved in the attack, or didn’t witness it firsthand, may still endure secondary trauma.

Theresa Graham-Mineart with Abbe Center for Community Mental Health said the trauma can happen as a result of having loved ones who work at the prison or who are inmates.

“I really want people to focus in on the fact that because an individual wasn’t hurt physically doesn’t mean that they’re not hurt emotionally,” she said. “And paying attention to trauma early on, supporting each other results in better outcome long term.”

Secondary trauma is often reflected in changes in sleeping patterns, changes in appetite, difficulty focusing, tiredness and irritability.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit tornado
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it

Latest News

Dementia is one of the most common causes of death in Iowa. And a new program in the state is...
New program in Iowa helps lower risk of dementia
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two Iowans apply for veterans stones for unmarked graves
10 Iowa sheriffs sign letter calling on Biden administration to halt illegal immigration
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two men work to mark the graves of Iowa war heroes
A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting...
Spirit Lake man convicted of fatally shooting man in 2020