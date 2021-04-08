UnityPoint Health hosted community healing event in Anamosa

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health hosted a community healing event in Anamosa Wednesday night, following the attack at the Anamosa State Penitentiary last month.

The discussion centered around the effects of trauma. Speakers also talked about ways to start the healing process.

The Abbe Center and Jones County Supervisors hosted the event at the Anamosa public library.

Speakers described the difference between primary and secondary trauma.

They said people who weren’t involved in the attack, or didn’t witness it firsthand, may still endure secondary trauma.

Theresa Graham-Mineart with Abbe Center for Community Mental Health said the trauma can happen as a result of having loved ones who work at the prison or who are inmates.

“I really want people to focus in on the fact that because an individual wasn’t hurt physically doesn’t mean that they’re not hurt emotionally,” she said. “And paying attention to trauma early on, supporting each other results in better outcome long term.”

Secondary trauma is often reflected in changes in sleeping patterns, changes in appetite, difficulty focusing, tiredness and irritability.

