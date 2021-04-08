Two people arrested in homicide case in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS Co., Illinois (KWQC) - A Freeport resident and a Savanna resident have been charged in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation in Jo Daviess County, one of them for first-degree murder.

Levi Meyers, 35, of Freeport, IL, and Danielle Heidenreich, 39, of Savanna, IL, were arrested in a joint effort by Carroll County and Jo Daviess County Sheriff Departments in regard to the death of Keith Heidenreich, whose body was recovered from the Mississippi River at Miller’s Landing, 6898 Marina Rd., in rural Savanna on March 10th.

Meyers has been charged with first-degree murder in Keith Heidenreich’s death, while Danielle Heidenreich is being charged with Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Hanover Police requested the assistance of the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team “CIRT” Major Case Team to assist with the suspicious death investigation. Investigators believe that Keith Heidenreich’s death was related to incidents that took place inside the residence of Meyers and Danielle Heidenreich at 50 Blackhawk Street in Hanover. Keith Heidenreich’s body was then driven by vehicle to the Miller’s Landing location and discarded into the Mississippi River.

Any information pertaining to this investigation should be directed to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 815-244-9171.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.