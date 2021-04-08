Advertisement

Two people arrested in homicide case in Jo Daviess County

Meyers, 35, is being charged with first-degree murder, while Heidenreich, 39, is being charged...
Meyers, 35, is being charged with first-degree murder, while Heidenreich, 39, is being charged with Concealment of Homicidal Death.(Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS Co., Illinois (KWQC) - A Freeport resident and a Savanna resident have been charged in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation in Jo Daviess County, one of them for first-degree murder.

Levi Meyers, 35, of Freeport, IL, and Danielle Heidenreich, 39, of Savanna, IL, were arrested in a joint effort by Carroll County and Jo Daviess County Sheriff Departments in regard to the death of Keith Heidenreich, whose body was recovered from the Mississippi River at Miller’s Landing, 6898 Marina Rd., in rural Savanna on March 10th.

Meyers has been charged with first-degree murder in Keith Heidenreich’s death, while Danielle Heidenreich is being charged with Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Hanover Police requested the assistance of the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team “CIRT” Major Case Team to assist with the suspicious death investigation. Investigators believe that Keith Heidenreich’s death was related to incidents that took place inside the residence of Meyers and Danielle Heidenreich at 50 Blackhawk Street in Hanover. Keith Heidenreich’s body was then driven by vehicle to the Miller’s Landing location and discarded into the Mississippi River.

Any information pertaining to this investigation should be directed to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 815-244-9171.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit by tornado
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it

Latest News

Dementia is one of the most common causes of death in Iowa. And a new program in the state is...
New program in Iowa helps lower risk of dementia
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two Iowans apply for veterans stones for unmarked graves
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer during a trip...
Hinson visits southwest border as government reports record number of unaccompanied children crossing into US
Border
Hinson visits southwest border as government reports record number of unaccompanied children crossing into US
Linn County EMA says it's important to be prepared for severe weather after tornado touches...
"You always have to be ready" Linn County EMA says it's important to be prepared for severe weather after tornado touches down in Cedar Rapids