Advertisement

Two men work to mark the graves of Iowa war heroes

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A pair of men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.

Mike Rowley and Bob Niffenenegger apply for veteran stones for unmarked graves in Woodland Cemetery.

Any deceased veteran who was honorably discharged or died during active duty is eligible for the stone.

The pair sifted through 160-year’s worth of documents and spent hours researching information.

That includes newspaper articles, military along with family records, and more.

They say research for each stone takes an average of 3-and-a-half hours, but can take several days.

Mike and Bob researched 146-Iowa veterans in just the past year.

“We get response from families all the time,” Mike Rowley said. “They just can’t believe someone would want to put markers on their ancestors graves.”

“It just makes you feel good to recognize people who sacrifice so much of their lives for the families they left behind,” Bob Niffenenegger said.

Many of the veterans buried in the cemetery are from the War of 1812, The Spanish-American-War, World-War-One, and the Civil War.

See the original story on WOI’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit tornado
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it

Latest News

Dementia is one of the most common causes of death in Iowa. And a new program in the state is...
New program in Iowa helps lower risk of dementia
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two Iowans apply for veterans stones for unmarked graves
10 Iowa sheriffs sign letter calling on Biden administration to halt illegal immigration
A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting...
Spirit Lake man convicted of fatally shooting man in 2020