Advertisement

Truck accident on Interstate 380 backs up traffic in Cedar Rapids

A truck accident backed up traffic on Interstate 380 near Diagonal Dr SW in Cedar Rapids on...
A truck accident backed up traffic on Interstate 380 near Diagonal Dr SW in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, April 8, 2021.(Iowa Department of Transportation)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A truck accident in the southbound lane on Interstate 380 backed up traffic in Cedar Rapids on Thursday afternoon.

Cedar Rapids Police tell KCRG-TV9 a truck pulling a trailer carrying heavy equipment jackknifed, flipping the trailer just after 3:30 P.M.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident and no injuries were reported.

Traffic near Diagonal Dr. SW was down to one lane before crews closed off the stretch of I-380 between Exit 19A (at 5th Avenue Southwest) and Exit 18 (at Wilson Avenue) to finish clearing out the accident.

Interstate 380 accident

LIVE: The southbound lane of Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids near Diagonal Drive is down to one lane due to an accident. Expect delays.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit by tornado
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it

Latest News

Dementia is one of the most common causes of death in Iowa. And a new program in the state is...
New program in Iowa helps lower risk of dementia
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two Iowans apply for veterans stones for unmarked graves
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer during a trip...
Hinson visits southwest border as government reports record number of unaccompanied children crossing into US
Border
Hinson visits southwest border as government reports record number of unaccompanied children crossing into US
Linn County EMA says it's important to be prepared for severe weather after tornado touches...
"You always have to be ready" Linn County EMA says it's important to be prepared for severe weather after tornado touches down in Cedar Rapids