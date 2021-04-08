Truck accident on Interstate 380 backs up traffic in Cedar Rapids
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A truck accident in the southbound lane on Interstate 380 backed up traffic in Cedar Rapids on Thursday afternoon.
Cedar Rapids Police tell KCRG-TV9 a truck pulling a trailer carrying heavy equipment jackknifed, flipping the trailer just after 3:30 P.M.
The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident and no injuries were reported.
Traffic near Diagonal Dr. SW was down to one lane before crews closed off the stretch of I-380 between Exit 19A (at 5th Avenue Southwest) and Exit 18 (at Wilson Avenue) to finish clearing out the accident.
