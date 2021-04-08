Truck accident on Interstate 380 backs up traffic in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A truck accident in the southbound lane on Interstate 380 backed up traffic in Cedar Rapids on Thursday afternoon.

Cedar Rapids Police tell KCRG-TV9 a truck pulling a trailer carrying heavy equipment jackknifed, flipping the trailer just after 3:30 P.M.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident and no injuries were reported.

Traffic near Diagonal Dr. SW was down to one lane before crews closed off the stretch of I-380 between Exit 19A (at 5th Avenue Southwest) and Exit 18 (at Wilson Avenue) to finish clearing out the accident.

Interstate 380 accident LIVE: The southbound lane of Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids near Diagonal Drive is down to one lane due to an accident. Expect delays. Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.