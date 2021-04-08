Advertisement

Tornado that hit Cedar Rapids rated EF-0

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials confirm it was a weak tornado that struck portions of southwest Cedar Rapids Wednesday night.

“A brief, weak tornado spun up as storms moved through Linn County,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters. “The tornado produced winds of 85 m.p.h. as it traveled from near the intersection of Wilson Avenue at West Post Road Southwest and traveled to the southeast. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale which is used to measure the intensity of a tornado.”

The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down shortly after 8:35 p.m. near Williams Boulevard Southwest and was on the ground for about a minute. The tornado traveled for more than a half-mile and traveled to the northwest, causing damage to several structures in the Summit View Village Mobile Home Park, including one home that sustained significant damage. One person received minor injuries from glass when a bedroom window blew in.

The tornado traveled to the northwest before lifting in a field near the intersection of West Post Road at Wilson Avenue SW.

Cedar Rapids was last hit by a tornado in September 2018, when an EF-1 tornado moved through the northwest side of town.

The path of the tornado that struck Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
The path of the tornado that struck Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.(KCRG)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit by tornado
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it

Latest News

Dementia is one of the most common causes of death in Iowa. And a new program in the state is...
New program in Iowa helps lower risk of dementia
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two Iowans apply for veterans stones for unmarked graves
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer during a trip...
Hinson visits southwest border as government reports record number of unaccompanied children crossing into US
Border
Hinson visits southwest border as government reports record number of unaccompanied children crossing into US
Linn County EMA says it's important to be prepared for severe weather after tornado touches...
"You always have to be ready" Linn County EMA says it's important to be prepared for severe weather after tornado touches down in Cedar Rapids