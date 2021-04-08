Tornado that hit Cedar Rapids rated EF-0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials confirm it was a weak tornado that struck portions of southwest Cedar Rapids Wednesday night.

“A brief, weak tornado spun up as storms moved through Linn County,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters. “The tornado produced winds of 85 m.p.h. as it traveled from near the intersection of Wilson Avenue at West Post Road Southwest and traveled to the southeast. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale which is used to measure the intensity of a tornado.”

The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down shortly after 8:35 p.m. near Williams Boulevard Southwest and was on the ground for about a minute. The tornado traveled for more than a half-mile and traveled to the northwest, causing damage to several structures in the Summit View Village Mobile Home Park, including one home that sustained significant damage. One person received minor injuries from glass when a bedroom window blew in.

The tornado traveled to the northwest before lifting in a field near the intersection of West Post Road at Wilson Avenue SW.

Cedar Rapids was last hit by a tornado in September 2018, when an EF-1 tornado moved through the northwest side of town.

The path of the tornado that struck Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (KCRG)

