Texas Gov. calls on Biden administration to make changes at the border amid reports of abuse

By CNN
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott made serious allegations about the federal migrant housing facility in San Antonio Wednesday night.

Abbott, a frequent critic of the Biden administration’s immigration policy, says Texas agencies had received claims of child sexual assault there.

The governor said he was also told children there weren’t eating, the facility had staffing issues and problems with the COVID-19 response.

Abbott calls the facility a health and safety “nightmare.” But because of the temporary facility at Freeman Coliseum is under federal control, it’s hard for state officials to intervene.

“The Biden administration caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it,” Gov. Abbott said. “The Biden Administration opened borders, the administration failed to plan for the influx of children that they invited to come. Now they face allegations of despicable, child abuse and neglect. This must end. The Biden administration must act now.”

The governor said all the allegations about the facility are, “very credible.”

Abbott said he is instructing the state Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers to begin an independent investigation.

