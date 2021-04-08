Advertisement

Spirit Lake man convicted of fatally shooting man in 2020

A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting...
A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting death of another man in a rural northwestern Iowa home.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting death of another man in a rural northwestern Iowa home.

The Sioux County prosecutor says Gregg Winterfeld was found guilty on Wednesday for the May 9 killing of 58-year-old Grant Wilson, of Cleghorn.

Winterfeld was tried on a count of first-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser count.

Winterfeld faces up to 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.

Sheriff’s investigators say Winterfeld shot Wilson at a rural Ireton home during an argument after they and a woman had spent the day drinking at the home.

Winterfeld’s attorney had argued that Winterfeld acted in self-defense.

