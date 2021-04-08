Advertisement

Police identify and charge man shot by Waterloo Police while carrying a BB gun

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the man shot by Waterloo Police while carrying a BB gun on Wednesday morning.

Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, 44, of Waterloo, has been charged with two counts of Assault on a Peace Officer for his actions which led to him being shot during the incident.

At approximately 12:45 A.M. on Wednesday, police received a report of a man with a long gun near the 6th Street Bridge in Waterloo.

Two deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. Authorities say that as the deputies made contact with Alvarez-Victoriano, he pointed the weapon at the initial deputy and chased after the deputy. A Waterloo Police Officer that also responded to the call fired at Alvarez-Victoriano, striking him twice.

Alvarez-Victoriano was taken to Allen Memorial Hospital for treatment for his injuries and later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC). The officer and deputies were uninjured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting, as is standard procedure.

Warrants have been issued for Alvarez-Victorano’s arrest. He remains hospitalized at UIHC. Upon his release, he will be transported to the Black Hawk County Jail.

The DCI investigation into this incident is still ongoing. The names of the deputies and officers involved will not be released at this time. 

The DCI was assisted by the Waterloo Police Department, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit by tornado
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it

Latest News

Dementia is one of the most common causes of death in Iowa. And a new program in the state is...
New program in Iowa helps lower risk of dementia
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two Iowans apply for veterans stones for unmarked graves
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer during a trip...
Hinson visits southwest border as government reports record number of unaccompanied children crossing into US
Border
Hinson visits southwest border as government reports record number of unaccompanied children crossing into US
Linn County EMA says it's important to be prepared for severe weather after tornado touches...
"You always have to be ready" Linn County EMA says it's important to be prepared for severe weather after tornado touches down in Cedar Rapids