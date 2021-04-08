Police identify and charge man shot by Waterloo Police while carrying a BB gun

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the man shot by Waterloo Police while carrying a BB gun on Wednesday morning.

Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, 44, of Waterloo, has been charged with two counts of Assault on a Peace Officer for his actions which led to him being shot during the incident.

At approximately 12:45 A.M. on Wednesday, police received a report of a man with a long gun near the 6th Street Bridge in Waterloo.

Two deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. Authorities say that as the deputies made contact with Alvarez-Victoriano, he pointed the weapon at the initial deputy and chased after the deputy. A Waterloo Police Officer that also responded to the call fired at Alvarez-Victoriano, striking him twice.

Alvarez-Victoriano was taken to Allen Memorial Hospital for treatment for his injuries and later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC). The officer and deputies were uninjured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting, as is standard procedure.

Warrants have been issued for Alvarez-Victorano’s arrest. He remains hospitalized at UIHC. Upon his release, he will be transported to the Black Hawk County Jail.

The DCI investigation into this incident is still ongoing. The names of the deputies and officers involved will not be released at this time.

The DCI was assisted by the Waterloo Police Department, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.

