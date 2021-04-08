Advertisement

One local legal expert discusses issues around vaccine passports as Gov. Reynolds expresses opposition

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Reynolds says she will ban the use of vaccine passports in Iowa through legislation or executive action.

She discussed the measure during her press conference on Wednesday.

But one legal expert says private businesses may still be able to mandate proof-of-vaccination.

Drake University Public Administration professor Denise Hill says requiring proof of vaccination isn’t something new.

She points to the yellow fever vaccine for international travel, school, and more.

Hill says there are questions over how private vaccination records are versus other medical information.

She says courts may look at whether passport requirements would discriminate people under the Americans with Disabilities act.

But business owners may argue about their own safety.

“For some, they’re going to say, you know what, it’s not worth the battle, we’ll just have people continue to wear masks,” Hill said. “In other cases, they may say, you know, the risk is just too high.”

She says the issue is complicated and now politicized.

Hill believes whatever system put in place must have security and privacy protections.

Governor Reynolds is not the first to criticize potential vaccine passports.

Within the last week the governors of Texas and Florida issued executive orders banning potential vaccine passports.

The White House says the government will not require Americans to carry a vaccine credential.

