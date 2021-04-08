Marion awarded “Trees Please!” program grant

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion was awarded a grant through MidAmerican Energy’s “Trees Please!” energy efficiency program.

MidAmerican presented a $2,000 check to Tree Board members during their monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The city plans to use the funds to support the replanting efforts of public trees lost in the August derecho.

Marion is one of 54 Iowa cities and organizations receiving a grant.

