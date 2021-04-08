Advertisement

Iowa reports one COVID-19 death, 662 more cases Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported one additional COVID-19 related death and 662 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 355,327 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,836 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported a total of 3,006 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,658,096 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 22 percent.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Wednesday morning shows a total of 692,021 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,707,446 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

The state reported 219 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 39 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 43 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 20 on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit tornado
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail
Norwegian Cruise Line CEO says the cruise industry has suffered at the hands of the CDC.
Norwegian Cruise line CEO: CDC has shut us down
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Governments give varying advice on AstraZeneca vaccine
A 112-year-old mother from Readlyn and her 92-year-old son received their COVID-19 vaccines...
112-year-old mother and 92-year-old son receive COVID-19 vaccines together in Waverly