Iowa reports one COVID-19 death, 662 more cases Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported one additional COVID-19 related death and 662 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 355,327 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,836 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported a total of 3,006 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,658,096 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 22 percent.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Wednesday morning shows a total of 692,021 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,707,446 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

The state reported 219 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 39 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 43 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 20 on ventilators.

