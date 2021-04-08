Iowa DCI’s investigation into Cedar Rapids police-involved shooting continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating a police shooting in Cedar Rapids that occurred earlier this year.

Officer Kyzer Moore shot and killed 39-year-old Arnell States on February 20 outside the Rodeway Inn on 16th Avenue in Cedar Rapids.

Police said States stabbed two women inside the hotel including 34-year-old Katrina Brinson. She later died from her injuries.

The family of Katrina Brinson told TV9 this was a case of domestic abuse.

Officer Moore has served with Cedar Rapids Police for three years and six months.

He remains on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

