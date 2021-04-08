Advertisement

Hard work pays off for former Hawkeye football player Dalles Jacobus who recently signed music recording contract

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dalles Jacobus played with heart, soul, and passion as an undersized walk on defensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He is using that same heart, soul and passion in his music career.

It’s hard to believe just two years ago Dalles picked up a guitar for the first time and began writing some songs.

“I taught my self a few chords from YouTube on how to play the guitar.,” Jacobus said. “I didn’t know I could write a song if I’m being completely honest with you. I just kind of stumbled across that,”

It all started with the wave song he wrote on a fishing trip in Minnesota.

“I was actually up fishing and chords hit me,” Jacobus said. “The wave has meant so much to me and my mom who works at the hospital. You know if I’d be able to play the wave in Kinnick that would be a dream come true.”

Getting one last hurrah in Kinnick just one year after picking up the guitar for the first time, Dalles teamed up with Adam Whitehead to write and record the song “Single Mom” which turned out to be a big hit.

“It debuted at number two on the Apple album chart, I want to say it got top 15 daily downloads. We just passed 500,000 streams on Spotify,” Jacobus said. “It has been a crazy ride. I never thought I’d be doing something like that on my first song.”

This past summer, Dalles made it through the first couple of rounds of American Idol and got invited to Hollywood. They were just getting ready to start fall camp so he had to ask coach Ferentz.

“I sat down in his office and he said, Coach American idol wants me to come out to California, what do you think?” Jacobus explained. “He was like yeah it’s pretty cool. I think you should do it. I decided on not flying out there and decide my last football season give it all I got what I could.”

After the Hawkeyes were invited to the music city bowl in Nashville, it seemed like a fitting ending to Dalles’s football career but the game was canceled. Dalles decided to make his own trip Nashville and was actually invited on stage and played on broadway.

“It was a rush. Not quite the swarm but just a step down from it,” Jacobus said. “Just euphoria.”

All that hard work is paying off for Dalles who just signed a recording contract with SSK records.

