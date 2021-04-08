Advertisement

Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Weather forecasters are predicting an above-normal hurricane season this year.

Colorado State University is calling for 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes during the 2021 season.

Current warm sea surface temperatures in the subtropic Atlantic are driving the above-average probability.

Last year’s record-breaking season had 30 named storms. Twelve made landfall in the U.S. and six were classified as major hurricanes. It was the second time in recorded history that the National Hurricane Center used every name on the pre-determined list.

The seasonal average is 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will keep with the traditional schedule, starting on June 1 and ending on November 30, despite discussions to move the start of the season to May 15.

CSU has been releasing hurricane forecasts since 1984.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit tornado
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it

Latest News

Dementia is one of the most common causes of death in Iowa. And a new program in the state is...
New program in Iowa helps lower risk of dementia
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two Iowans apply for veterans stones for unmarked graves
Prince's previously unreleased 'Welcome 2 America' album is dropping this summer.
Unreleased Prince album coming out this summer
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden seems ready to extend US troop presence in Afghanistan