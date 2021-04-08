Advertisement

AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Five people, including two children, were killed in a mass shooting that injured a sixth person at a Rock Hill home Wednesday afternoon. The suspect was found at a nearby home, although officials did not say whether the suspect is dead or alive.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Marshall Road. The Associated Press reported the gunman was Phillip Adams, a former NFL player, according to a source briefed on the investigation.

Officers said a doctor, his wife and two grandchildren were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. Another man was found dead outside of the home.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead, as were 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie.

A fifth victim, identified as 38-year-old James Lewis, from Gaston County, was working at the home when he was fatally shot, according to the York County coroner’s office.

A sixth person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.

“We are shocked that this type of incident happened here,” said Trent Faris, with the York County Sheriff’s Office. “This is a very tragic situation.”

Adams’ parents live near the doctor’s home, and he had been treated by the doctor, the AP reported. Their source said he killed himself after midnight with a .45 caliber weapon.

Lesslie is a prominent doctor in Rock Hill. Faris said he Lesslie started the Riverview Medical Center.

“I’ve lived in Rock Hill my whole life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor,” Faris said. “A lot of people know Dr. Lesslie.”

The shooting led to an hourslong search for what officers called an “armed and dangerous” suspect.

The suspect was found at his home on Marshall Road. Investigators have not released a motive or said whether the shooter knew the victims, although they did live on the same street.

Officers would not say if the suspect was alive.

“None of us can figure out why,” Faris said.

Law enforcement helicopters and drones were used to look for the suspect.

York County Sheriff’s deputies search for a young Black male wearing a black hoodie and camo pants.

Officials asked citizens in the area to stay inside their homes and lock their doors during the search for the suspect.

