Advertisement

Dyersville woman accused of stabbing stepdaughter with scissors

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersville woman is accused of stabbing her stepdaughter with a pair of child scissors and locking her in her room while she was at work.

Jacey Meyer, 31, faces child endangerment and neglect charges.

Police found the victim covered in only a blanket at a neighbor’s house on March 30th.

Meyer’s stepdaughter told police that Meyer made her take her clothes off and stabbed her multiple times during an argument over items she wasn’t supposed to have in her room, including earbuds, cash, and crafting items, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim also told police there were times last summer when her father and Meyer would lock her in her room for up to eight hours while they worked.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit tornado
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it

Latest News

Dementia is one of the most common causes of death in Iowa. And a new program in the state is...
New program in Iowa helps lower risk of dementia
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two Iowans apply for veterans stones for unmarked graves
10 Iowa sheriffs sign letter calling on Biden administration to halt illegal immigration
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two men work to mark the graves of Iowa war heroes
A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting...
Spirit Lake man convicted of fatally shooting man in 2020