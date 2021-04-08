Dyersville woman accused of stabbing stepdaughter with scissors

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersville woman is accused of stabbing her stepdaughter with a pair of child scissors and locking her in her room while she was at work.

Jacey Meyer, 31, faces child endangerment and neglect charges.

Police found the victim covered in only a blanket at a neighbor’s house on March 30th.

Meyer’s stepdaughter told police that Meyer made her take her clothes off and stabbed her multiple times during an argument over items she wasn’t supposed to have in her room, including earbuds, cash, and crafting items, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim also told police there were times last summer when her father and Meyer would lock her in her room for up to eight hours while they worked.

