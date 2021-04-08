Cooler today with a few lingering showers early

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is going to be a cooler day compared to how this week has been so far. Plan on highs to only be in the 50s today with plenty of clouds around. There may yet be a lingering shower or pocket of drizzle early this morning, otherwise, not much is expected through the day. Due to such cold air aloft, the potential is there for cold air funnel clouds. These are typically not a problem and rarely touch down, but can occur with a slow-rolling low pressure system like this. The potential for showers will increase again by tonight into tomorrow, at least on a scattered basis. Later on Saturday, a totally different system may clip the area, sending us back into a windy weather pattern by Sunday. Look for cooler temperatures and mainly dry weather for much of next week.

