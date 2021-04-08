Cooler conditions with showers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cooler weather remains. Highs in the 50s are much more common in the next 9 days. This is actually closer to normal for this time in April. Friday features some showers in the morning with another round of isolated showers on Saturday to start the weekend. Sunday will be the bright spot with some sunshine and highs in the 60s. Have a great night.

