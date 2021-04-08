Advertisement

Cloudy & cooler day, scattered showers possible

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered, light showers are possible through the afternoon, otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Highs this afternoon will be more seasonable into the mid-50s.

The chance of showers increases later tonight and into Friday, although the activity still looks to be very hit or miss. Lows tonight drop into the mid-40s. If you aren’t seeing rain at points during the day on Friday, anticipate cloudy skies.

A separate system will move south of the area on Saturday and could bring the potential of some rain, but the majority of the area is looking dry. Temperatures will briefly warm into the 60s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and then we fall into a cooler and windy pattern next week.

