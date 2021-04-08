Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police arrest armed robbery suspect

(KOSA)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery on Thursday.

Muzuri Kevin Yenge, 18, of Cedar Rapids, has been arrested for 1st Degree Robbery and 1st Degree Burglary.

At 12:20 P.M., officers were called to the 1600 block of C Avenue NW. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old male victim that said the suspect entered his vehicle, took his wallet and displayed a handgun before fleeing the scene.

After speaking with witnesses, officers were able to track down Yenge behind the Christ Church Presbyterian at 2000 1st Avenue NW. 

Authorities say Yenge ran around the front of the building and attempted to hide from officers behind an air-conditioning unit. 

Officers were able to arrest Yenge without incident. Police say the victim’s wallet was in Yenge’s possession and a handgun was also recovered.

Yenge was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center.

