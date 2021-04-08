Advertisement

Border patrol agents rescue two children abandoned at the southern border

Border patrol agents took in two children who were abandoned along the U.S. southern border.
Border patrol agents took in two children who were abandoned along the U.S. southern border.
By CNN
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - Border patrol agents took in two children who were abandoned along the U.S. southern border.

They say a six-year-old boy and five-year-old girl were left along the border near Jacumba, California Monday.

The border wall in that area ends at the side of a mountain that sits next to large boulders.

Agents report they saw a man and woman hoist the small children over the large boulders then leave them.

The agents rescued the crying children and took them to a nearby border patrol station.

Officials say the children had their mom’s name and phone number written on them, as well as a note.

Agents have been in contact with the mother.

