Border patrol agents rescue two children abandoned at the southern border
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - Border patrol agents took in two children who were abandoned along the U.S. southern border.
They say a six-year-old boy and five-year-old girl were left along the border near Jacumba, California Monday.
The border wall in that area ends at the side of a mountain that sits next to large boulders.
Agents report they saw a man and woman hoist the small children over the large boulders then leave them.
The agents rescued the crying children and took them to a nearby border patrol station.
Officials say the children had their mom’s name and phone number written on them, as well as a note.
Agents have been in contact with the mother.
Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.