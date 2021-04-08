Border patrol agents rescue two children abandoned at the southern border

(CNN) - Border patrol agents took in two children who were abandoned along the U.S. southern border.

They say a six-year-old boy and five-year-old girl were left along the border near Jacumba, California Monday.

The border wall in that area ends at the side of a mountain that sits next to large boulders.

Agents report they saw a man and woman hoist the small children over the large boulders then leave them.

The agents rescued the crying children and took them to a nearby border patrol station.

Officials say the children had their mom’s name and phone number written on them, as well as a note.

Agents have been in contact with the mother.

