2021 Team of Dreams event canceled, Beyond the Game to hold events in August

Field of Dreams movie site has to wait a little longer for MLB game
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The annual Team of Dreams event at the Field of Dreams movie site has been canceled for this year.

In a news release, organizers said the decision was made due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event is expected to be held in 2022.

However, the Beyond the Game, an Iowa baseball experience, is expected to hold a series of events in Dyersville on August 11 and 12, to coincide with the August 12 Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.

Events include a movie night and an outdoor concert among other events being planned. Organizers said the events are being planned with input from area health professionals.

For more information, go to beyondthegameiowa.com.

