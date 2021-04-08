Advertisement

112-year-old mother and 92-year-old son receive COVID-19 vaccines together in Waverly

A 112-year-old mother from Readlyn and her 92-year-old son received their COVID-19 vaccines together in Waverly on Wednesday.(UnityPoint Health - Waterloo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 112-year-old mother from Readlyn and her 92-year-old son received their COVID-19 vaccines together in Waverly on Wednesday.

UnityPoint Health staff took a photo with Esther Wittenburg and Virgil Bock to celebrate the moment.

In a Facebook post, Esther told UnityPoint Health the secret to long life is real potatoes and gravy.

Readlyn's Esther Wittenburg (112 years young) and Virgil Bock (her 92-year-old son) were excited to get the vaccine at our clinic in Waverly! Esther's secret to long life? Real potatoes and gravy. 😄

Posted by UnityPoint Health - Waterloo on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

