112-year-old mother and 92-year-old son receive COVID-19 vaccines together in Waverly
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 112-year-old mother from Readlyn and her 92-year-old son received their COVID-19 vaccines together in Waverly on Wednesday.
UnityPoint Health staff took a photo with Esther Wittenburg and Virgil Bock to celebrate the moment.
In a Facebook post, Esther told UnityPoint Health the secret to long life is real potatoes and gravy.
