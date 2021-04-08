10 Iowa sheriffs sign letter calling on Biden administration to halt illegal immigration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten Iowa Sheriffs joined a letter signed by about 275 total sheriffs from across the country to urge the Biden administration to halt illegal immigration.

The sheriffs from Wayne, Clayton, Iowa, Carroll, Shelby, Greene, Scott, Cerro Gordo and Grundy Counties, along with a retired sheriff from Lucas County, are all listed on the letter.

“In the interests of ending the undermining of our laws and the increased risks to the safety and security of the people of the United States of America, we respectfully request that you immediately reverse course on your pro-illegal immigration policies, resume the border wall construction, and embrace the common-sense, public-safety-supporting border policies of the previous administration,” the sheriffs wrote in the letter addressed to the president.

The letter says America’s Sheriffs are troubled that the Biden administration knew the crisis would happen when it ceased construction of the border wall and changed border security policies.

