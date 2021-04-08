Advertisement

10 Iowa sheriffs sign letter calling on Biden administration to halt illegal immigration

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten Iowa Sheriffs joined a letter signed by about 275 total sheriffs from across the country to urge the Biden administration to halt illegal immigration.

The sheriffs from Wayne, Clayton, Iowa, Carroll, Shelby, Greene, Scott, Cerro Gordo and Grundy Counties, along with a retired sheriff from Lucas County, are all listed on the letter.

“In the interests of ending the undermining of our laws and the increased risks to the safety and security of the people of the United States of America, we respectfully request that you immediately reverse course on your pro-illegal immigration policies, resume the border wall construction, and embrace the common-sense, public-safety-supporting border policies of the previous administration,” the sheriffs wrote in the letter addressed to the president.

The letter says America’s Sheriffs are troubled that the Biden administration knew the crisis would happen when it ceased construction of the border wall and changed border security policies.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit tornado
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it

Latest News

Dementia is one of the most common causes of death in Iowa. And a new program in the state is...
New program in Iowa helps lower risk of dementia
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two Iowans apply for veterans stones for unmarked graves
Two men are working to give fallen Iowa veterans a special honor years after their death.
Two men work to mark the graves of Iowa war heroes
A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting...
Spirit Lake man convicted of fatally shooting man in 2020