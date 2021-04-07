Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting on Wednesday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

Officials said a call came in at around 12:45 a.m. about a man armed with a long gun in the area of 11th and Commercial Street.

Black Hawk County deputies found the suspect in the area of 6th and Commercial Street.

As deputies made contact with the armed suspect, officials say he pointed the gun at one of them at hip level and chased after the deputy.

A Waterloo police officer, saw what was happening, and reportedly shot the suspect twice. The suspect was taken to Allen Hospital for treatment, and was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Officials have not released the suspects identity or condition.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

None of the law enforcement officials were injured in the incident.

