Washington County inmate dies of natural causes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate serving a 50-year sentence for second-degree murder in Washington County has died.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 81-year-old James Blum died of natural causes this morning at the hospital.

He was convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2011.

Prosecutors say in January 2010, Blum held his wife Patricia’s head down into sofa cushions during an argument, killing her.

Blum’s attorneys said he was a victim of domestic and psychological abuse from his wife.

