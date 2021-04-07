Advertisement

Washington County inmate dies of natural causes

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate serving a 50-year sentence for second-degree murder in Washington County has died.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 81-year-old James Blum died of natural causes this morning at the hospital.

He was convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2011.

Prosecutors say in January 2010, Blum held his wife Patricia’s head down into sofa cushions during an argument, killing her.

Blum’s attorneys said he was a victim of domestic and psychological abuse from his wife.

