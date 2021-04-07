University of Iowa graduate killed in Taiwan train accident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has announced that Senéad Short, a 2018 graduate and 2020 Fulbright award winner, was among those killed in a train derailment on April 2nd in Hualien County, Taiwan.

According to the University, Short was an Iowa City native. She graduated with a BA with University Honors and With Distinction in International Studies and a minor in French. With her Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship Award to Taiwan, she was teaching English in Taipei and offering dance and art lessons to children in the community.

In light of Short’s passing, the University is encouraging those who may need support to connect with others and seek out resources.

Students can schedule an appointment with University Counseling Service at 319-335-7294 or by using the following link https://counseling.uiowa.edu/services/appointments/.

Faculty and staff members needing support are asked to contact Faculty and Staff Services Employee Assistance Program at 319-335-2085 or eaphelp@uiowa.edu.

CommUnity’s (formerly Johnson County Crisis Center) 24-hour crisis line is also available by calling at 319-351-0140.

Additional resources can be found on the University’s safety and support website: https://uiowa.edu/student-life/safety-and-support.

