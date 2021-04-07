Advertisement

University of Iowa graduate killed in Taiwan train accident

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has announced that Senéad Short, a 2018 graduate and 2020 Fulbright award winner, was among those killed in a train derailment on April 2nd in Hualien County, Taiwan.

According to the University, Short was an Iowa City native. She graduated with a BA with University Honors and With Distinction in International Studies and a minor in French. With her Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship Award to Taiwan, she was teaching English in Taipei and offering dance and art lessons to children in the community.

In light of Short’s passing, the University is encouraging those who may need support to connect with others and seek out resources.

Students can schedule an appointment with University Counseling Service at 319-335-7294 or by using the following link https://counseling.uiowa.edu/services/appointments/.

Faculty and staff members needing support are asked to contact Faculty and Staff Services Employee Assistance Program at 319-335-2085 or eaphelp@uiowa.edu.

CommUnity’s (formerly Johnson County Crisis Center) 24-hour crisis line is also available by calling at 319-351-0140.

Additional resources can be found on the University’s safety and support website: https://uiowa.edu/student-life/safety-and-support.

Senéad Short, a 2018 University of Iowa graduate and 2020 Fulbright award winner, was among...
Senéad Short, a 2018 University of Iowa graduate and 2020 Fulbright award winner, was among those killed in a train derailment on April 2, 2021, in Hualien County, Taiwan.(https://international.uiowa.edu/remembering-sen%C3%A9ad-short)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it
A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.
Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting on Wednesday
Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Fayette County.
Fayette County man receives life sentence in murder of four-week-old boy

Latest News

UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
The $14 million new student housing building is expected to be finished by the start of the...
Student-housing at Northeast Iowa Community College to break transportation and distance barriers for students
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Cedar Rapids Fire 4-7-2021
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
Traffic camera on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids
Bill to ban most traffic cameras dead in Iowa Legislature