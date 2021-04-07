Advertisement

The James Theater giving old Riverside Theatre location new life as space for new creators

By Becky Phelps
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The building at 213 North Gilbert St. in Iowa City is the future home of The James Theater, a space for performing arts and workshops, and a home for creators.

The building is the former location of Riverside Theatre. Now, the space is being leased by Mark and Leslie Nolte. Leslie Nolte opened the Nolte Academy in Coralville 21 years ago, and she and her husband are heavily involved in the arts in Coralville and Iowa City. Now, they’re starting a new adventure.

The James Theater, named for Leslie’s father, hopes to help local artists with the “growth process”, giving smaller creators a chance to perform in a real venue.

”So there’s this backwards model it says you need money to create art, yet you need to perform your art in order to make the money. Then where does the creation phase fit in?” Leslie said. “And I love being a part of the creation phase, it’s my favorite part of teaching.”

Leslie said the space will go through 60 to 90 days of remodeling, which will start in around a month. The renovations will include updates to the lobby, dressing rooms, bathrooms and stage. Leslie said the space will be more accessible, as well as more versatile, allowing it to adapt for different audience and performance sizes. It’s anticipated to seat around 130 people.

Leslie said she wants The James Theater to be a place for artists of all kinds.

”I would love to see high school students, who have a four-person trumpet club get somewhere to perform. I would love to slam poets to come out,” Leslie said. “I would love the artists who have been working in their garages, or their church basements, to have a real stage with a real audience.”

Leslie said they’re hoping to raise the curtains on The James Theater sometime late this summer. They’re raising some initial funds with a “Sponsor A Seat” campaign.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
A car crash.
One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

Latest News

The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning communities of a new COVID-19 scam that targets...
FBI warns of scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccination cards
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
Area chiropractors see increase in back pain in those working from home
The James Theater coming to Iowa City as space performing arts, workshops, and creators
The James Theater coming to Iowa City as space for performing arts, workshops, and creators