Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) – A new study finds that one in three people who had COVID-19 may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms.

Researchers writing in the journal Lancet Psychiatry said 34% of COVID-19 survivors received a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months of infection.

Anxiety and mood disorders were the two most diagnosed.

Conditions were more severe in hospitalized patients, but they were also common in outpatients.

The study examined electronic health records of more than 230,000 patients, making it the largest study of its kind yet.

