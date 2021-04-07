Advertisement

Rasir Bolton, Iowa State’s top scorer, says he’ll transfer

Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By the Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be looking to play at his third school in four years.

Bolton was the Cyclones’ leading scorer at 15.5 points per game.

Bolton left Penn State in 2019 after then-coach Patrick Chambers made a race-tinged comment to him. Chambers resigned in October 2020. Iowa State won only two games this past season.

Coach Steve Prohm was fired, replaced by T.J. Otzelberger. Bolton tweeted that he had expected to remain with the Cyclones and that the decision to leave was not his own.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
A car crash.
One person killed, another injured, during crash on Highway 30 in Tama County
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man hurt after vehicle collides with camper in Linn County

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard speaks...
Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard gets extension through 2026
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against...
Iowa State’s Ashley Joens wins Cheryl Miller Award
Iowa State guard Madison Wise (1) walks off the court as Texas A&M players celebrate after a...
Nixon’s overtime bank shot sends Texas A&M past Iowa State
Iowa State players celebrate after their 79-75 win in college basketball game against Michigan...
Joens scores 33, leads Iowa St. women past Michigan St 79-75