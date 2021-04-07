Advertisement

Rain and storms move in today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Any rain that moves in this morning will be scattered, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies out the door. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 70s.

Rain and storm chances increase through the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be on the stronger side, where lightning, thunder, heavy downpours, gusty winds, or small hail could be possible.

Rain and storm activity continues overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid-50s. Showers will then impact eastern Iowa on Thursday and Friday on the back half of the system. Highs drop down into the upper 50s. A separate system brings the chance of showers on Saturday as well as temperatures stay at seasonal levels.

