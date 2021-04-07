Advertisement

More than 675,000 Iowans now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 675,229 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

A total of 1,674,550 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

It comes as Iowa expanded eligibility to all Iowans age 16 and older earlier this week.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 13 more COVID-19 related deaths and 763 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 354,665 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,835 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported a total of 3,392 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,655,090 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 22.5 percent.

The state reported 216 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 55 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 24 on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

