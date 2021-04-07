Linn County Auditor Joel Miller exploring run for Iowa Secretary of State

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Auditor Joel Miller is starting the process to run for Iowa Secretary of State in next year’s primary.

He is working to gather 100 signatures from each of Iowa’s 99 counties on his nomination petitions.

According to his website, Miller is exploring a run to, “make voting easy, to speak the truth to lies about our elections and to restore faith and trust in Iowa’s elections.”

The filing deadline for a candidate for Secretary of State is about 11 months away.

The next primary election in Iowa is on June 7, 2022.

