Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Java House employee was arrested after police say he broke out multiple storefront windows with a hammer on Tuesday night.

David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication.

According to a criminal complaint, Willaert told police that he broke the windows at the coffee shop-located at 211 E. Washington Street-because he was upset about his working conditions and how some in the public had been treating him and his co-workers.

Police say video from different bystanders shows Willaert running away from the scene after the window breaking occurred.

When police located Willaert, they say he had bloodshot and watery eyes, impaired speech and balance, smelled of alcohol, and admitted to drinking earlier in the night. Officers also located a hammer in Willaert’s possession. Willaert later gave officers a preliminary breath test which showed his blood-alcohol content at .164%.

