Advertisement

Java House employee arrested for breaking multiple store windows with a hammer

David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and...
David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication, after police say he broke out multiple windows at the Java House coffee shop in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.(Johnson County Jail)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Java House employee was arrested after police say he broke out multiple storefront windows with a hammer on Tuesday night.

David Matthew Willaert, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication.

According to a criminal complaint, Willaert told police that he broke the windows at the coffee shop-located at 211 E. Washington Street-because he was upset about his working conditions and how some in the public had been treating him and his co-workers.

Police say video from different bystanders shows Willaert running away from the scene after the window breaking occurred.

When police located Willaert, they say he had bloodshot and watery eyes, impaired speech and balance, smelled of alcohol, and admitted to drinking earlier in the night. Officers also located a hammer in Willaert’s possession. Willaert later gave officers a preliminary breath test which showed his blood-alcohol content at .164%.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal stabbing at Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids identified
Hawkeye Express
Hawkeye Express passenger train gameday tradition comes to an end
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds “strongly” against Vaccine Passports; will issue legislation or executive action against it
A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.
Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting on Wednesday
Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Fayette County.
Fayette County man receives life sentence in murder of four-week-old boy

Latest News

UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
UI graduate dies in train crash in Taiwan
The $14 million new student housing building is expected to be finished by the start of the...
Student-housing at Northeast Iowa Community College to break transportation and distance barriers for students
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Cedar Rapids Fire 4-7-2021
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
Traffic camera on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids
Bill to ban most traffic cameras dead in Iowa Legislature