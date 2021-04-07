Advertisement

Iowans facing post-COVID-19 pandemic anxiety

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - If you’ve been feeling nervous about going back to normal life after COVID-19, psychologists say you’re not alone.

We’ve spent the last year doing everything virtually. So returning to in-person activities can cause a lot of stress.

Feelings of panic, restlessness, and weakness are all signs of anxiety.

For some returning to work, going out to eat, or going to class has been a struggle. But psychologists say there are healthy ways to cope.

Kevin Carroll of Behavioral Health for UnityPoint says one way is to call your friends or loved ones.

“Now that for most people is the first and best thing to do with these day-to-day concerns,” Carroll said. “What’s really happened is we’re really in some way just seeing a real boom in people doing some outreach and needing help.”

And don’t be afraid to ask for help. UnityPoint has seen a steady increase of patients needing mental health services.

See the original story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

