Iowa Senate says state constitution does not protect right to an abortion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Senate says the state constitution does not protect the right to an abortion.

KCCI reports the constitutional amendment passed Tuesday night in a 30 to 17 vote.

The measure adds a “protection of life” section to the constitution.

The section reads, “we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this constitution shall not be construed to recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.”

Planned Parenthood advocates of Iowa released a statement on the proposed constitutional amendment.

It said multiple groups oppose the amendment including the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and League of Women Voters of Iowa.

The public policy director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa states, “The constitutional amendment is an intentional effort to ban safe, legal abortions in Iowa.”

She also claims most Iowan’s don’t support the amendment.

The amendment will go back to the Iowa House for approval due to an amendment added to the measure.

To become law - the measure must be approved for a second time by the general assembly before it goes on the ballot.

The amendment could appear on state ballots in the November 20-24 election.

